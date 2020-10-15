Join or Sign In

Let's Go Bahamas Driver for Android

By Let's Go-Bahamas Free

Developer's Description

By Let's Go-Bahamas

Lets go Bahamas is for public service drivers in the Bahamas. Lets Go Bahamas driver app allows locals and visitors alike to be able to book a taxi (delivery or lux car) easily and safely in the Bahamas. Tourist can book from anywhere in the world prior to their arrival. All of our drivers are the industrys best and professionals.

Register as a Driver

You can register yourself as a driver partner in the app and upload the required details. Once approved on the app as a driver partner you will be able to immediately receives calls, get bookings and assignments (jobs) from customers. In the app customers can book before they arrive.

What do you get?

A system that values your safety

Advance bookings

Paid premium rates

Less waiting times

Get paid for waiting

Tips

A cashless system

Receive request directly

A company working to make you money (through Personal Promotions)

This application requires that the app uses GPS to track your location helping customer connect to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.3

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 4.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
