X

Let's Go App for Events for iOS

By Omer Yalhi Free

Developer's Description

By Omer Yalhi

Let's Go App is a FREE event managing app available for iPhone users only. Implementation for other smartphones are under way.

NO FEES: Let's Go App is free.

MULTIMEDIA: You can send and receive images.

EVENT CHAT: You can enjoy group chat with each event's invited people.

NO USERNAMES OR PINS: Let's Go works with your phone number and integrates with your phone's existing address book.

ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With Let's Go, you are always logged in.

We would love to hear form you. Please send your questions, suggestions to info@letsgoapp.io

-------------------------------------------------------

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.45

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.1.45

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping