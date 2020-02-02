Let's Go App is a FREE event managing app available for iPhone users only. Implementation for other smartphones are under way.

NO FEES: Let's Go App is free.

MULTIMEDIA: You can send and receive images.

EVENT CHAT: You can enjoy group chat with each event's invited people.

NO USERNAMES OR PINS: Let's Go works with your phone number and integrates with your phone's existing address book.

ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With Let's Go, you are always logged in.

We would love to hear form you. Please send your questions, suggestions to info@letsgoapp.io

-------------------------------------------------------