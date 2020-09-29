Let's Dance Latin App Features:

Membership Profile - Keep track of all your activity at Let's Dance Latin with your own Member Profile. Just sign in with the email you registered with us.

Forgot Password - Don't remember your password or never set one up? No worries just enter the Email you signed up with and tap Forgot Password you will be emailed a link to set one up.

Profile Pictures - Snap or select a picture of your choice so we know who you are the next time you come to class.

Check Ins - Dead simple check-ins, just show us your Membership code and we'll instantly pull up your information and get you checked in to the classes you've paid for.

Class Schedule - Check out our latest classes and times provided during the week. All new offering will be immediately available to see on our schedule.

Live Calendar - Our most up to date calendar right at your finger tips. No more wondering if there is class today or not.

Make Purchases - Easily buy more passes to all your favorite classes right from the app. No more waiting in line to give us your money for class next month.

Stored Credit Card - Keep your credit card on file so the next time you're ready to pay there is no need to take out your card again.

Purchase History - View your past purchases within our app. Never again wonder what purchases were made and if your balance is in good standing.

Subscription Payments - Make your life easier by subscribing to our Membership payment plans. Pending payments are automatically charged on time to your credit card on file.

Rewards Points - Keep track of all your earned points when you Check In and more. Cash in your points anytime instantly on your phone.

Push Notifications - Stay up to date by being notified of Announcements, Check Ins, Rewards Points, Class Reminders, Purchases Made, and more.

Features Coming Soon:

Digital Store - View the latest merchandise we offer within our app and when you make a purchase you can pick it up the next time you visit!