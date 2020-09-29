Join or Sign In

Let's Dance Latin for iOS

By Member.Life Free

Developer's Description

By Member.Life

Let's Dance Latin App Features:

Membership Profile - Keep track of all your activity at Let's Dance Latin with your own Member Profile. Just sign in with the email you registered with us.

Forgot Password - Don't remember your password or never set one up? No worries just enter the Email you signed up with and tap Forgot Password you will be emailed a link to set one up.

Profile Pictures - Snap or select a picture of your choice so we know who you are the next time you come to class.

Check Ins - Dead simple check-ins, just show us your Membership code and we'll instantly pull up your information and get you checked in to the classes you've paid for.

Class Schedule - Check out our latest classes and times provided during the week. All new offering will be immediately available to see on our schedule.

Live Calendar - Our most up to date calendar right at your finger tips. No more wondering if there is class today or not.

Make Purchases - Easily buy more passes to all your favorite classes right from the app. No more waiting in line to give us your money for class next month.

Stored Credit Card - Keep your credit card on file so the next time you're ready to pay there is no need to take out your card again.

Purchase History - View your past purchases within our app. Never again wonder what purchases were made and if your balance is in good standing.

Subscription Payments - Make your life easier by subscribing to our Membership payment plans. Pending payments are automatically charged on time to your credit card on file.

Rewards Points - Keep track of all your earned points when you Check In and more. Cash in your points anytime instantly on your phone.

Push Notifications - Stay up to date by being notified of Announcements, Check Ins, Rewards Points, Class Reminders, Purchases Made, and more.

Features Coming Soon:

Digital Store - View the latest merchandise we offer within our app and when you make a purchase you can pick it up the next time you visit!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.8.10

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 0.8.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
