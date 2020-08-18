Everyone can be a dancing king or dancing queen once you find the right beat for dance! The state for dancing is ready! DJ has dropped the beat! Let's go party and enjoy the magic dance now! All you need to do is following the dancing rhythm and shaking your body! Can you find your beat and win the dance battle?

Enjoy the rhythms from the most famous songs in the world and choose the right one for dancing. Free your brain, unleash the inner dancer in your dancing spirit and just let the dancing beat control your body! Its time to have fun!

Dancing Features:

Easy to dance: follow the beat and make a few taps, then you can finish the dance

Hip Hop and Fun: choreograph your dancing moves, make a cool and perfect dance

Exciting Dance Battle: win the dance battle and become the real beat controller!

Dancer Customize: dress up the dancer with your outfit style