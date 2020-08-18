Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Let's Dance : Just Dance Now! (Early Access) for Android

By Idle Cook Games - Cooking Games Free

Developer's Description

By Idle Cook Games - Cooking Games

Everyone can be a dancing king or dancing queen once you find the right beat for dance! The state for dancing is ready! DJ has dropped the beat! Let's go party and enjoy the magic dance now! All you need to do is following the dancing rhythm and shaking your body! Can you find your beat and win the dance battle?

Enjoy the rhythms from the most famous songs in the world and choose the right one for dancing. Free your brain, unleash the inner dancer in your dancing spirit and just let the dancing beat control your body! Its time to have fun!

Dancing Features:

Easy to dance: follow the beat and make a few taps, then you can finish the dance

Hip Hop and Fun: choreograph your dancing moves, make a cool and perfect dance

Exciting Dance Battle: win the dance battle and become the real beat controller!

Dancer Customize: dress up the dancer with your outfit style

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now