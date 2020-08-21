Its better to dance than to fall in love! Its better to chase a star than to dance! Playing basketball is worse than dancing! Enjoy the dance and experience the happiness... But before that, we have to help the aunt and aunt to remove a small obstacle.

Game features:

Quiet scenes, just dance here!

A whimsical puzzle, just dance like this!

Unexpected brain hole, dance now!

Castle Peak is still there, dance together!

How many things in ancient and modern times, it is better to dance!