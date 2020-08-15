Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Experience calmness, tranquility, and enhance your emotional and mental well-being by making art a part of your day-to-day life.
"Let's Create! Pottery 2" is a unique game that will reduce stress while also stimulate your imagination. Become a real artist and create "one of a kind" pottery objects. Enjoy the zen-like, relaxing experience of the pottery workshop and discover the creative genius in you.
The game features:
* easy to master modeling of the pottery
* painting with over 100 beautiful patterns
* cutting edge AAA shading technology that makes the pottery look incredibly real
* real-world materials (gold, silver, etc.)
* handful ornaments (gems, stones, decorations) with unique technology to combine ornaments with pottery
* online community (post, like and comment on work of art)
* personal gallery - a unique collection of your pottery
* online challenges
* quests
Experience refreshing moments of calm, balance, and peace any time you want. Get relief from Stress and Anxiety!
Links to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy:
Privacy Policy: https://www.idreams.pl/privacy/Pottery2_PrivacyPolicy.html
Terms of Use: https://www.idreams.pl/privacy/Pottery2_TermsOfService.html