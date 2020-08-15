Experience calmness, tranquility, and enhance your emotional and mental well-being by making art a part of your day-to-day life.

"Let's Create! Pottery 2" is a unique game that will reduce stress while also stimulate your imagination. Become a real artist and create "one of a kind" pottery objects. Enjoy the zen-like, relaxing experience of the pottery workshop and discover the creative genius in you.

The game features:

* easy to master modeling of the pottery

* painting with over 100 beautiful patterns

* cutting edge AAA shading technology that makes the pottery look incredibly real

* real-world materials (gold, silver, etc.)

* handful ornaments (gems, stones, decorations) with unique technology to combine ornaments with pottery

* online community (post, like and comment on work of art)

* personal gallery - a unique collection of your pottery

* online challenges

* quests

Experience refreshing moments of calm, balance, and peace any time you want. Get relief from Stress and Anxiety!

Links to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy:

Privacy Policy: https://www.idreams.pl/privacy/Pottery2_PrivacyPolicy.html

Terms of Use: https://www.idreams.pl/privacy/Pottery2_TermsOfService.html