Let's Create! Pottery 2 for Android

By Infinite Dreams Free

Developer's Description

By Infinite Dreams

Experience calmness, tranquility, and enhance your emotional and mental well-being by making art a part of your day-to-day life.

"Let's Create! Pottery 2" is a unique game that will reduce stress while also stimulate your imagination. Become a real artist and create "one of a kind" pottery objects. Enjoy the zen-like, relaxing experience of the pottery workshop and discover the creative genius in you.

The game features:

* easy to master modeling of the pottery

* painting with over 100 beautiful patterns

* cutting edge AAA shading technology that makes the pottery look incredibly real

* real-world materials (gold, silver, etc.)

* handful ornaments (gems, stones, decorations) with unique technology to combine ornaments with pottery

* online community (post, like and comment on work of art)

* personal gallery - a unique collection of your pottery

* online challenges

* quests

Experience refreshing moments of calm, balance, and peace any time you want. Get relief from Stress and Anxiety!

Links to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy:

Privacy Policy: https://www.idreams.pl/privacy/Pottery2_PrivacyPolicy.html

Terms of Use: https://www.idreams.pl/privacy/Pottery2_TermsOfService.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.39

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.39

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

