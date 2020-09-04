Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lepe's Taqueria for iOS

By Bravo Pizza Free

Developer's Description

By Bravo Pizza

Established in 1996, Eddie Lepe began the business with one goal in mind: to serve quality Mexican food using fresh ingredients and offer generous portions.

Thanks to experience and dedication, Lepes has managed to become a master at the craft the highest quality takeout.

Get 10% off your first order and see why we're the best taco spot around!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now