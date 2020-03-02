X

Attention! This game is not created by Supercell, it is created by fan of Brawl . Details in the end of description.

This is not a app to hack or manipulate the real game ClashRoyale!

You can not transfer cards or other values from this app to ClashRoyale!

All the chances are close to the real game!

What is this application for:

To show the chances of getting cards from the chests!

To have a good time!

You are waiting for chests, arenas, cards, the possibility of upgrading cards to the gold level, trophy road, bonuses every day, achievements and even card exchange and bidding, leaderboards, become the best among the players!

Resignation

This is a non-commercial online application generated by fans for Fan Content purposes only, limited to displaying and identifying Clash Royale as permitted by the Fan Content Policy: www.supercell.com/fan-content-policy. This is not an official simulator for Clash Royale. All references to "Clash Royale" in the application name and description are for the sole purpose of identifying the application for potential users. It is not intended to infringe the trademark.

This content is not affiliated, approved, sponsored or approved specifically by Supercell and Supercell is not responsible for it. For more information, see the Supercell Fan Content Policy: www.supercell.com/fan-content-policy.

