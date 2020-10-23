Lemon is a platform for on-demand services in Sudan.

it contains two services for now: LemonTaxi & LemonFood

LemonTaxi is a service to book the nearest car for private trips in Sudan.

You can book the nearest captain, see the captain's name, the type of vehicle and the full cost of the trip. You can also track and share the trip details to your family and friends.

Lemon Taxi also provides more features that distinguish it from others and make your trip safe and distinctive:

* Special pricing model , suitable for the customer and captain.

* Pay cash or using your balance inside the application or get a reduction through the use of the promo-code that is published on our Facebook page

* Ability to cancel the trip for free before the arrival of the captain to the client site

* Ability to evaluate the captain

* Ability to share the trip link

* Get a rewards by sharing the application to your friends on the social networks