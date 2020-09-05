Sign in to add and modify your software
Legends Biography | |
World Top scientist
Albert Einstein
Charles Darwin
Isaac Newton
Galileo Galilei
Richard Phillips phainamena
Louis Pasteur
Nicolaus Copernicus
Michael Faraday
Stephen Hawking
Max Planck
James Clerk Maxwell
Archimedes
Ernest Rutherford
Carl Friedrich Gauss
William Harvey
Indian scientist
Aryabhat
Ramanujan
. . C. V. Raman
() Jagdish Chandra Bose
Satyendra Nath Bose
Pro. Beerbal Sahni
Inventor
Henary Ford
Johann Gutenberg
Wright Brothers
Leonardo Da Vinci
Thomas Alva Edison
Bill Gates
Linus Torvalds
Writer and thinker
B. R. Ambedkar
Munshi Premchand
Plato
Aristotle
Martin Luther
Adam Smith
Karl Marx
William Shakespeare
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Socrates
Pythagoras
Dante Alighieri
Mary Wollstonecraft
Rosa Luxemburg
George Orwell
. . . J. R. R.Tolkiyen
The Lord of the Rings
. . J. K. Rowling
Immanuel Kant
Lao Tzu
Homer
Herodotus
Hippocrates
Virgil
Zeami
Victor Hugo
Rene Descartes
Molire
Voltaire
Politician
Chanakya
Akbar the Great
Trotsky
Tamerlane
Chenghis Khan
Julius Caesar
Caesar Augustus
Mahatma Gandhi
Baitha Baill
Kwame Nkrumah
Charles de Gaulle
Otto von Bismarck
Peter the Great of Russia
Simn Bolvar
Lenin
Napolon Bonaparte
Alexander the Great
Saladin
Josef Stalin
Adolf Hitler
Benito Mussolini
Winston Churchill
Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Harry Truman
Mao Tse-tung
Shaka Zulu
Pol Pot
Hirohito, Emperor of Japan
Franz Ferdinand
Charlemange
Quen Victoria (UK)
Emperor Wilhelm II (Germany)
Cleopatra
international politician and leader
Narendra Modi
Atal Bihari Vajapeyi
George W. Bush
Gerhard Schrder
Jacques Chirac
Kofi Annan
Nelson Mandela
Tony Blair
Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton
Famous players
Lionel Messi
Ronaldo
Diego Maradona
Pele
David Beckham
Zinedine Zidane
Sachin Tendulkar
Saina Nehwal
Tiger Woods
Features:
Completely offline
Completely free
Completely Hindi
Beautiful design
About Kunra Technologies : Kunra Technologies is an effort to connect the
people of country via technology. We are a team of tech geeks, who want
to bring change in the society using the technology. Kunra Technologies
is an effort from our side to give back to society. We are working hard
to build apps on Indias traditional values, knowledge, culure,
stories, history and many more topics which many of us has forgotten.
India has a beautiful tradition which is wrapped with immense knowledge
and we want to take that knowledge to billions of indian using the
smartphone technology.
Disclaimer:
All information gathered from the web. We do not express any Ownership of these information. In case if any of these information violated your copyright/ IP right to remove the discrepancy. please send us an e-mail at kunratechnologies@gmail.com . We will respond this at earliest.