Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Legacy Pines Golf & Social for Android

By Gallus Golf Free

Developer's Description

By Gallus Golf

Download the Legacy Pines Golf & Country Club mobile app to enhance your golf experience on the course!

This app includes:

- Interactive Scorecard

- Golf Games: Skins, Stableford, Par, Stroke Scoring

- GPS

- Measure your shot!

- Golfer Profile with Automatic Stats Tracker

- Hole Descriptions & Playing Tips

- Live Tournaments & Leaderboards

- Book Tee Times

- Course Tour

- Food & Beverage Menu

- Facebook Sharing

- And much more

Legacy Pines is a picturesque Nine Hole Golf Course designed to test your skill without you having to be a pro.Designed for enjoyment with breathtaking views of the lovely rolling Caledon Hills, strategically placed bunkers, and a water crossing. Undulating greens in manicured condition will add to your enjoyment.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.25.00

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 3.25.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now