Download the Legacy Pines Golf & Country Club mobile app to enhance your golf experience on the course!
This app includes:
- Interactive Scorecard
- Golf Games: Skins, Stableford, Par, Stroke Scoring
- GPS
- Measure your shot!
- Golfer Profile with Automatic Stats Tracker
- Hole Descriptions & Playing Tips
- Live Tournaments & Leaderboards
- Book Tee Times
- Course Tour
- Food & Beverage Menu
- Facebook Sharing
- And much more
Legacy Pines is a picturesque Nine Hole Golf Course designed to test your skill without you having to be a pro.Designed for enjoyment with breathtaking views of the lovely rolling Caledon Hills, strategically placed bunkers, and a water crossing. Undulating greens in manicured condition will add to your enjoyment.