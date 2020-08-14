Download the Legacy Pines Golf & Country Club mobile app to enhance your golf experience on the course!

This app includes:

- Interactive Scorecard

- Golf Games: Skins, Stableford, Par, Stroke Scoring

- GPS

- Measure your shot!

- Golfer Profile with Automatic Stats Tracker

- Hole Descriptions & Playing Tips

- Live Tournaments & Leaderboards

- Book Tee Times

- Course Tour

- Food & Beverage Menu

- Facebook Sharing

- And much more

Legacy Pines is a picturesque Nine Hole Golf Course designed to test your skill without you having to be a pro.Designed for enjoyment with breathtaking views of the lovely rolling Caledon Hills, strategically placed bunkers, and a water crossing. Undulating greens in manicured condition will add to your enjoyment.