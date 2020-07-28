Make Channels and upload Quality content to get followers.

User can follow each other.

User can like, Share, Download content.

What is Leepzo? or How Leepzo works?

Leepzo is a Public video sharing platform for pro video creators. Anybody can watch videos online on our app. Upload Short Videos, Images, Quotes, and much more.

How to Upload Videos on Leepzo.

Sign Up with Mobile, Google or Facebook.

What's so special in Leepzo.

On Leepzo you will see hand picked videos curated by team of experienced social media creators online.

How to Watch Your Favourite Videos?

Login with mobile, google or facebook and follow your favourite creators to watch their videos on Follow tab of the main screen on app.

Watch Videos in your Local Language.

On Leepzo You Will see Videos in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Hariyanvi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Rajasthani, Malayalam, Odia, etc.