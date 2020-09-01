Lee's Electronic Components' app for iPhones and tablets gives you instant access to in-stock electronic components. We are one of few remaining electronic stores in the lower mainlands. You can find and order the electronic components you need whether you're at work, at home, or on the go!

Features:

- Search over millions of products

- Get product details and photos

- See real time pricing and stock availability

- Create a list of parts using a pickup list

- Create pickup / ship out orders (BC, Canada only)

- Sign in to your account to view order history

- Make ship out orders (coming soon)

Give Us Feedback!

We are situated in the heart of Vancouver BC. We have been proudly serving the local businesses, manufacturers and people for almost 20 years. Please rate our app and tell us about your experience! We take all feedback seriously and use it for constant improvement.