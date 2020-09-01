Join or Sign In

Lee's Electronics for iOS

By Lee's Electronic Components Free

Developer's Description

By Lee's Electronic Components

Lee's Electronic Components' app for iPhones and tablets gives you instant access to in-stock electronic components. We are one of few remaining electronic stores in the lower mainlands. You can find and order the electronic components you need whether you're at work, at home, or on the go!

Features:

- Search over millions of products

- Get product details and photos

- See real time pricing and stock availability

- Create a list of parts using a pickup list

- Create pickup / ship out orders (BC, Canada only)

- Sign in to your account to view order history

- Make ship out orders (coming soon)

Give Us Feedback!

We are situated in the heart of Vancouver BC. We have been proudly serving the local businesses, manufacturers and people for almost 20 years. Please rate our app and tell us about your experience! We take all feedback seriously and use it for constant improvement.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

