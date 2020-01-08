Derived from the Sixth Edition of Lederman's highly-respected reference, the Internal Medicine & Critical Care Pocketguide is now available for mobile devices! This newly updated and expanded guide is a must-have resource for healthcare professionals, including medical students and internists. The app includes rapid-reference tables and a cornucopia of useful but hard-to-remember information on a variety of internal medicine topics, all evidence-based and extensively referenced from peer-reviewed medical literature.
Coverage includes:
Cardiology
Code Algorithms
Critical Care
Endocrinology
Gastroenterology
Groovy Drugs
Hematology
Infectious Disease
Neurology
Oncology
Pulmonary
Renal
Rheumatology
Toxicology
