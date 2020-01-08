X

Lederman's Pocketguide for iOS

$29.99

Developer's Description

By Antimicrobial Therapy

Derived from the Sixth Edition of Lederman's highly-respected reference, the Internal Medicine & Critical Care Pocketguide is now available for mobile devices! This newly updated and expanded guide is a must-have resource for healthcare professionals, including medical students and internists. The app includes rapid-reference tables and a cornucopia of useful but hard-to-remember information on a variety of internal medicine topics, all evidence-based and extensively referenced from peer-reviewed medical literature.

Coverage includes:

Cardiology

Code Algorithms

Critical Care

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Groovy Drugs

Hematology

Infectious Disease

Neurology

Oncology

Pulmonary

Renal

Rheumatology

Toxicology

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 8, 2020
January 8, 2020
Version 1.1

iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

