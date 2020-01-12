X

Lebanon Newspapers App | Lebanese Newspapers for Android

By ProgrammingTunes Free

Developer's Description

By ProgrammingTunes

Read all Lebanon News from more than 25 Lebanon Newspaper networks with an easy and uninterruptible view. This is your ultimate Lebanese Newspapers app, you have the list of all Newspapers and you can select one of them to read your favorite Lebanese News. There are Options for sharing the news with your friends and family using your phone messages or any other relevant social apps. Lebanon News networks included are:

Al Hadath News

Al Joumhouria

Al-Ahed News

Al-Akhbar

Alanwar

Al Mustaqbal

Al shiraa

Annahar

ASIA News Labanon

Assafir

Beirut Observer

Bintjbeil

Charles Ayoub

El marada

Elnashra

Kataeb

L'Orent Le Jour

Lebanese-Forces

Lebanon Files

Lebanon 24

Lebanon Debate

Nahar Net

NNA National News Agency Lebanon

Saida City

Saida Online

The Daily Star

Top News

NOW

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.1

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 7.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
