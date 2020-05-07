Don't lease a car without verifying dealer's payment and calculation! Real world lease deals can get complex pretty quickly at the dealership -- Leasematic gives you flexibility to handle any scenario that no other lease calculator app on the market can provide.

Leasematic delivers an intuitive, full featured, accurate and aesthetic app capable of simple to complex auto lease and loan calculations. Save, edit, copy, delete, compare, share and switch between your deals on the fly. Produce informative breakdown/summary screen detailing how cap cost, monthly payment and all other key figures were calculated then email the output to your dealer or client!

User Reviews:

"This little app absolutely gives you the upper hand when negotiating a car lease with a dealer. I was amazed how easy it was to expose the dealer marking up the bank money factor. ...Until car dealers become more honest, this one's a must."

"This app makes it very easy to calculate the leases almost to the same cent the dealer does. It allows for you to figure out what you need to do to get to a certain monthly payment. Never get screwed again on a car deal by using this app!"

Key Feature:

- Calculate lease and loan payment on your Android device using an intuitive and polished interface

- View summary of calculations like a dealer/broker worksheet!!! A must have for negotiations and understanding the lease/loan structure!!!

- Save all your deals and easily browse them. Great for buyer shopping around or a dealer/broker handling multiple deals on your Android Phone

- Share (export/import) your saved deals by emailing to your dealer, client or friend

- Compare your saved deals against each other

- Use step by step wizard to guide you through the process!

- Handle Sales Tax scenarios for all States including the complex States that don't simply tax monthly payments! Just select your state and Leasematic knows the applicable sales tax alternatives. Including all the complex scenarios of capitalizing sales tax using mathematically correct formulas.

- Email/Message screenshots of Summary and Compare screens right from the App

Leasematic calculations have been tested and verified against professional lease software used by dealers.

Visit facebook.com/leasematic or leasematic.com for more screenshots, demo video and updates!

** Any issues or suggestions? Reach us at leasematic@gmail.com