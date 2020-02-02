X

Learning@GMC for Android

Developer's Description

You get the best interactive course booking, information gathering and knowledge/skills acquiring experience with Learning @ GMC free Andriod app.

Get to know more about Singapore with our easy to navigate app

Learn about the different cultures, social norms and local practices via bit-sized modules

Going out on your off days? Check out the places of interest at a touch of a button!

Find out how to get around Singapore with Singapores public transport system

Know your employment rights and responsibilities and other laws to enjoy a peace of mind while you work and live in Singapore

Learn about road safety, safety at home and others

Want to upgrade your skills? Check for schedules, book and manage with our apps booking module

Feeling stressed at work? Learn some stress relieve tips and techniques via our learning videos.

Learning @ GMC app makes your course bookings quick, easy and friendly anytime, anywhere

Get notifications on new courses, schedules, reminders. Enable push notifications to get updates on new learning videos!

What's new in version 0.1.35

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 0.1.35

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
