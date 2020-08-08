Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Learn Visual Basic 6.0 in Urdu for Android

By S Y Developers Free

Developer's Description

By S Y Developers

Let us learn Visual Basic 6.0, ranging from a basic introduction and exercise.Learning Visual Basic is a step by step guide/tutorial on Visual Basic, it is aimed at those who are starting or have just started learning Visual Basic. Learn Visual Basic in the quickest time possible with this concise app that teaches you all the essentials about Visual Basic. This app is for people who have NO background in programming or are beginners. Soon, you can utilize your Visual Basic skills in .NET web programming, forms programming.

read guide teaching and training course in basic line easy Visual Studio 6 in Urdu. Contact in this book is training classes, how to start, the introduction of program development, which is, Active X, model, professional learning and basic Edition.Visual company, Microsoft Office, toolbar, toolbox , project list, list of objects, form designer class, learning about the tools menu design, the shape of the RGB colors in this software, classes coding, component selection, command buttons, context box MSG Adding support for applications Visual Studio, MSDN, toolbox, instruction Enter and title.

This tutorial is easy to follow and also has pictures/ tables to further explain and show what you need to do.

This app includes:

1. Introduction to visual basic

2. The Integrated Development Environment.

3. Variables, Data types and Modules

4. Procedure

5. Control Flow statements.

6. Array in Visual Basic.

7. Visual Basic built in functions

8. Setting Run time and Design Time properties.

9. Creating and using controls

10. File Controls

11. Multiple Document Interface (MDI)

12. Database: using DAO, RDO and ADO

Each picture can be zoomed in if you cannot clearly see it.

More information download This Application Now...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now