Let us learn Visual Basic 6.0, ranging from a basic introduction and exercise.Learning Visual Basic is a step by step guide/tutorial on Visual Basic, it is aimed at those who are starting or have just started learning Visual Basic. Learn Visual Basic in the quickest time possible with this concise app that teaches you all the essentials about Visual Basic. This app is for people who have NO background in programming or are beginners. Soon, you can utilize your Visual Basic skills in .NET web programming, forms programming.

read guide teaching and training course in basic line easy Visual Studio 6 in Urdu. Contact in this book is training classes, how to start, the introduction of program development, which is, Active X, model, professional learning and basic Edition.Visual company, Microsoft Office, toolbar, toolbox , project list, list of objects, form designer class, learning about the tools menu design, the shape of the RGB colors in this software, classes coding, component selection, command buttons, context box MSG Adding support for applications Visual Studio, MSDN, toolbox, instruction Enter and title.

This tutorial is easy to follow and also has pictures/ tables to further explain and show what you need to do.

This app includes:

1. Introduction to visual basic

2. The Integrated Development Environment.

3. Variables, Data types and Modules

4. Procedure

5. Control Flow statements.

6. Array in Visual Basic.

7. Visual Basic built in functions

8. Setting Run time and Design Time properties.

9. Creating and using controls

10. File Controls

11. Multiple Document Interface (MDI)

12. Database: using DAO, RDO and ADO

