Learn Ukrainian | Ukrainian Translator Free for Android

Developer's Description

By lomol language

"Learn Ukrainian" to quickly learn Ukrainian daily vocabulary and daily phrases, simple and practical, let you easily communicate with foreigners

"Learn Ukrainian" is a good help to improve Ukrainian speaking and Ukrainian listening.

The main function:

1. Learn Ukrainian vocabulary, including dozens of vocabulary learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

2. Learn Ukrainian phrases, including dozens of categories of phrase learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

3. Support recording function, convenient for users to compare learning, To improve Ukrainian speaking and Ukrainian listening

4. Support list and card display methods for learning

5. Provide simulation test function, convenient for users to carry out staged self-test

6. Support online translation function, this function is mainly for translation between source language and Ukrainian

7. Support for the collection function

Software introduction:

1. A Ukrainian vocabulary learning software

Learn Ukrainian vocabulary, Learn Ukrainian vocabulary is so easy

2. A Ukrainian phrase Learn software

Learn Ukrainian phrase, Learn Ukrainian phrases is so easy

3. A Ukrainian translation software

Support Ukrainian online translation, most languages support online pronunciation function

main feature:

1. Easy to use, easy and fast

2. The interface is beautiful and generous

3. Offline Learn

If you encounter any software related problems during use, please contact us (you can email us via email)

In the follow-up, we will continue to develop related software in other languages according to the needs, so that everyone can communicate and learn in daily life, so stay tuned!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

