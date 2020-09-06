"Learn Telugu" to quickly learn Telugu daily vocabulary and daily phrases, simple and practical, let you easily communicate with foreigners

"Learn Telugu" is a good help to improve Telugu speaking and Telugu listening.

The main function:

1. Learn Telugu vocabulary, including dozens of vocabulary learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

2. Learn Telugu phrases, including dozens of categories of phrase learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

3. Support recording function, convenient for users to compare learning, To improve Telugu speaking and Telugu listening

4. Support list and card display methods for learning

5. Provide simulation test function, convenient for users to carry out staged self-test

6. Support online translation function, this function is mainly for translation between source language and Telugu

7. Support for the collection function

Software introduction:

1. A Telugu vocabulary learning software

Learn Telugu vocabulary, Learn Telugu vocabulary is so easy

2. A Telugu phrase Learn software

Learn Telugu phrase, Learn Telugu phrases is so easy

3. A Telugu translation software

Support Telugu online translation, most languages support online pronunciation function

main feature:

1. Easy to use, easy and fast

2. The interface is beautiful and generous

3. Offline Learn

If you encounter any software related problems during use, please contact us (you can email us via email)

In the follow-up, we will continue to develop related software in other languages according to the needs, so that everyone can communicate and learn in daily life, so stay tuned!