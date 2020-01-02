X

Learn Taiwanese Zhuyin & Chinese Words FlashCards for iOS

By Tsugumi Inokuma

Its the most beautiful language learning app

I love the pretty photos in the app

It is fun to learn a language with your app

Thank you for creating the high quality and accurate contents

What? Its free!

--- Fun and Relaxing Learning Experience ---

Look at the beautiful cards, listen to the native speakers voice and try to speak! Learn vocabulary effectively in an enjoyable way!

3 Learning modes:

One-card Mode: Enjoy learning from the pretty pictures

Overview Mode: Quickly overview all the cards

Shuffle Mode: Help to memorize and examine your learning

--- Learn from 11 Languages Translated by Native Speakers ---

English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese (Mandarin), Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, Dutch, Polish

Our international team loves promoting foreign languages and diverse cultures. We have 10-year experiences in teaching languages to foreigners and kids in the real life.

This app is adopting our teaching experience plus scientific methods to raise your interests and enable you to learn effectively.

Voice from native speaker, accurate grammar.

--- FREE Contents ---

Play cards, get experience points, level up and collect new cards for free!

Lets learn like playing games!

More than 30 categories include:

Basic Conversations, Greetings

Numbers, Colors, Animals,

Restaurant, Food, Vegetables, Fruits

Sightseeing, Transportation, Shopping, Hotel (newly added)

Body, Date, Family, Directions, Weather (newly added)

Occupations, Hobbies and more (coming soon)

