Learn Spanish Offline || Speak Spanish

You want a handbook of essential phrases, sentences !

You want to speak Spanish

Learn Spanish - Aprender Espaol contains over 2000 commonly-used Spanish phrases and vocabularies for travelers and beginners in 18 categories.

+ Greetings

+ General Conversation

+ Numbers

+ Time and Date

+ Directions & Places

+ Transportation

+ Accommodation

+ Eating out

+ Shopping

+ Colours

+ Cities & Towns

+ Countries

+ Tourist & Attractions

+ Family

+ Dating <3

+ Emergency

+ Sickness

+ Tongue Twisters

-> Chinese/Mandarin

-> English (Learn Spanish, Spanish Alphabet, Spanish Vocabularies, Spanish translator)

-> French (Apprendre l'espagnol, alphabet espagnol, vocabulaire espagnol, traducteur espagnol)

-> Hindi (, , Vocabularies, )

-> German (Spanisch lernen, Spanisch Alphabet, Spanisch Vokabeln, Spanisch bersetzer)

-> Arabic ( )

-> Vietnamese (Hc ting Ty Ban Nha, Bng ch ci ting Ty Ban Nha, T vng ting Ty Ban Nha, dch gi ting Ty Ban Nha)

Native Pronunciation to help you speak Spanish correctly - deutsch sprechen

ALWAYS LEARN PHRASES, NOT INDIVIDUAL WORDS:

Meaning: Phrases are easier to remember, because they have meaning, they paint a picture, they tell a story.

Speed: When you learn phrases instead of a word, you're learning how to use that word correctly, and its much faster. When we're children, we learn with phrases, groups of words, not just one word by one word by one word. Word by word is slow.

Pronunciation: In real life some groups of words are said as though it were a single word, in one breath-group, without pausing. If you stop to take a breath in the middle of the phrase, you are not saying it correctly, and you risk being misunderstood.

App completely OFFLINE. No require internet to learn

FREE

Search by Spanish or English

Save your favorite sentences for review later

When you travel, business to Spanishy, don't forget this app