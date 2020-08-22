"Learn Slovak" to quickly learn Slovak daily vocabulary and daily phrases, simple and practical, let you easily communicate with foreigners

"Learn Slovak" is a good help to improve Slovak speaking and Slovak listening.

The main function:

1. Learn Slovak vocabulary, including dozens of vocabulary learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

2. Learn Slovak phrases, including dozens of categories of phrase learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

3. Support recording function, convenient for users to compare learning, To improve Slovak speaking and Slovak listening

4. Support list and card display methods for learning

5. Provide simulation test function, convenient for users to carry out staged self-test

6. Support online translation function, this function is mainly for translation between source language and Slovak

7. Support for the collection function

main feature:

1. Easy to use, easy and fast

2. The interface is beautiful and generous

3. Offline Learn

If you encounter any software related problems during use, please contact us (you can email us via email)

In the follow-up, we will continue to develop related software in other languages according to the needs, so that everyone can communicate and learn in daily life, so stay tuned!