SAP Fiori Tutorial

SAP Fiori is a new user experience (UX) for SAP software and applications. It provides a set of applications that are used in regular business functions like work approvals, financial apps, calculation apps and various self-service apps. SAP Fiori provides 300+ role-based applications like HR, Manufacturing, Finance, etc. SAP Fiori enables multiple device applications that allow users to start a process on their desktop/laptops and to continue that process on a smartphone or on a tablet. SAP has developed Fiori Apps based on User Interface UI5.

Audience

This tutorial is primarily meant for application developers, solution consultants, presales consultants and system administrators, who work on SAP HANA and are required to create scalable, secure and portable database-driven web-based applications.

Prerequisites

Before you start proceeding with this tutorial, we are assuming that you have a basic understanding of business processes typically addressed in solutions like SAP ERP, SAP CRM, and SAP SCM. A basic programming knowledge including HTML / JavaScript / SAPUI5 is also equally important.