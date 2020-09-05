Sign in to add and modify your software
You want a handbook of essential phrases, sentences !
contains over 1000 commonly-used Russian phrases and vocabularies for travellers and beginners in 18 categories.
+ Greetings
+ General Conversation
+ Numbers
+ Time and Date
+ Directions & Places
+ Transportation
+ Accommodation
+ Eating out
+ Shopping
+ Colours
+ Cities & Towns
+ Countries
+ Tourist & Attractions
+ Family
+ Dating <3
+ Emergency
+ Sickness
+ Tongue Twisters
native pronunciation with quality audio
App completely offline. No require internet to learn
Search by Russian or English, Save your favorite sentences for review later
App is apropriate for beginner, When you travel, business to Russia, don't forget this app
Learn Russian. Speak Russian, Learn Russian Free