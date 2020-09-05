Join or Sign In

Learn Russian Free || Speak Russian Offline for Android

By Navan Lyric Free

Developer's Description

You want a handbook of essential phrases, sentences !

contains over 1000 commonly-used Russian phrases and vocabularies for travellers and beginners in 18 categories.

+ Greetings

+ General Conversation

+ Numbers

+ Time and Date

+ Directions & Places

+ Transportation

+ Accommodation

+ Eating out

+ Shopping

+ Colours

+ Cities & Towns

+ Countries

+ Tourist & Attractions

+ Family

+ Dating <3

+ Emergency

+ Sickness

+ Tongue Twisters

native pronunciation with quality audio

App completely offline. No require internet to learn

Search by Russian or English, Save your favorite sentences for review later

App is apropriate for beginner, When you travel, business to Russia, don't forget this app

Learn Russian. Speak Russian, Learn Russian Free

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

