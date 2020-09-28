Join or Sign In

Learn Python Datascience &MachineLearning tutorial for Android

By Paperprogrammer Free

Developer's Description

By Paperprogrammer

Learn Python programming ,Data Science,Machine Learning, Deep Learning & Neural networks along with internet of things (iot) Key concepts in short easy and precised way, along with Python compiler added.

This app also includes quiz interview questions and online python compiler.

Learn Python app from paper programmers in an easier way to learn python on a go using the app, the app is pocket friendly, you just need to swipe your way through the basics,and learn to code from the very first day. Experience hands-on Learning with comfort of your phone,Learn industrial hype languages from us like Python, Machine-Learning ,DataScience ,Neural Networks ,IOT ect along with Examples and mini project,Participate in Quiz's ,interview Questions,Get the APP now and access all Python Lessons with examples and projects for free.

With our app, you can:

Access Python,Machine learning ,Data Science,IOT,Neural networks notes in the easiest way.

Test Your progress by Participating in Quiz,get Industry Ready with most favourable interview Questions.

Access highly curated Python lessons in an easy and pocket-friendly format.

Use our in-app code editor to practice and learn Python lessons and examples.

Explore tonnes of practical hand-picked Python examples and mini projects for beginners.

Take notes of the topic learned.

Track and sync your progress across multiple devices.

It is the best python tutorial app which teaches you python machine learning data science neural networks and many important concepts

Start your programming journey with us.

If you have any queries, issues or suggestions, please mail us at paperprogrammers.com. We will be happy to help you out.

App developed by: Paperprogrammers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
