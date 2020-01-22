Finally! Truly easier language learning. Combining THREE Proven Techniques into a Fun app :

Word-Group Learning (Faster!)

Fun 3-Level Game Playing Challenges

Audio-Visual Excitement.

Of course it's most EFFECTIVE when it's FUN, so we dug into all the research on what speeds-up language learning, and then combined those aspects into this delightful little app. We even added pictures of HANDSOME men and PRETTY ladies, not for objectification but because it's objectively proven to increase the attention span of both men and women!

We call the result higher Subconscious Language Acquisition Performance (SLAP!) because it's not like learning, it feels like having fun! Download now.

If you've found trying to learn a new language seems like hard work or boring then you're going to LOVE learning while playing, with Learn&Play!

Instead of the usual back-and-forth of flash cards or trying to "learn the list", Learn&Play puts most of the emphasis on you having fun so you find yourself learning almost subconsciously, while coming back for more!

And it's portable, so you can Learn&Play anywhere!

JUST SOME OF THE FEATURES:

Quick Start Must Know Words/Phrases

Logical Topic and Word-Groups Learning (Proven Faster!)

3-Level Games (Random, Timing & Quiz)

Self-Challenging Beat Your Own Times!

Final Quiz to raise your competency level

Deeper Audio-Visual Experience for Rapid Language Acquisition

Tracks Your Progress on Each Topic!

Keyword Search Doubles as a Handy Translator!

Library of High Quality Attention-Grabbing Photos/ Graphics

Native Speaker Audio

Works Offline, Without Any Annoying Adverts!

We believe speaking a new language is a valuable and exciting new dimension in your life, so learning it should be fun and exciting too!

CATEGORIES:

Greeting Basic 1

Greeting Basic 2

Greeting Usual 1

Greeting Usual 2

Drinks

Number 1 - 4

Number 5 - 10

Asking Basic

Reply Basic

Introduction

Request

Desire 1

Desire 2

Moving Around

Compass Direction

Direction Opposites 1

Direction Opposites 2

Money

Money Denomination

About Shopping

Rest Room

Temperature

Download this FREE app with the "Must Know Words/Phrases now!