Finally! Truly easier language learning. Combining THREE Proven Techniques into a Fun app :
Word-Group Learning (Faster!)
Fun 3-Level Game Playing Challenges
Audio-Visual Excitement.
Of course it's most EFFECTIVE when it's FUN, so we dug into all the research on what speeds-up language learning, and then combined those aspects into this delightful little app. We even added pictures of HANDSOME men and PRETTY ladies, not for objectification but because it's objectively proven to increase the attention span of both men and women!
We call the result higher Subconscious Language Acquisition Performance (SLAP!) because it's not like learning, it feels like having fun! Download now.
If you've found trying to learn a new language seems like hard work or boring then you're going to LOVE learning while playing, with Learn&Play!
Instead of the usual back-and-forth of flash cards or trying to "learn the list", Learn&Play puts most of the emphasis on you having fun so you find yourself learning almost subconsciously, while coming back for more!
And it's portable, so you can Learn&Play anywhere!
JUST SOME OF THE FEATURES:
Quick Start Must Know Words/Phrases
Logical Topic and Word-Groups Learning (Proven Faster!)
3-Level Games (Random, Timing & Quiz)
Self-Challenging Beat Your Own Times!
Final Quiz to raise your competency level
Deeper Audio-Visual Experience for Rapid Language Acquisition
Tracks Your Progress on Each Topic!
Keyword Search Doubles as a Handy Translator!
Library of High Quality Attention-Grabbing Photos/ Graphics
Native Speaker Audio
Works Offline, Without Any Annoying Adverts!
We believe speaking a new language is a valuable and exciting new dimension in your life, so learning it should be fun and exciting too!
CATEGORIES:
Greeting Basic 1
Greeting Basic 2
Greeting Usual 1
Greeting Usual 2
Drinks
Number 1 - 4
Number 5 - 10
Asking Basic
Reply Basic
Introduction
Request
Desire 1
Desire 2
Moving Around
Compass Direction
Direction Opposites 1
Direction Opposites 2
Money
Money Denomination
About Shopping
Rest Room
Temperature
Download this FREE app with the "Must Know Words/Phrases now!
