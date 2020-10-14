Join or Sign In

Learn Lithuanian | Lithuanian Translator Free for Android

By lomol language Free

Developer's Description

By lomol language

"Learn Lithuanian" to quickly learn Lithuanian daily vocabulary and daily phrases, simple and practical, let you easily communicate with foreigners

"Learn Lithuanian" is a good help to improve Lithuanian speaking and Lithuanian listening.

The main function:

1. Learn Lithuanian vocabulary, including dozens of vocabulary learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

2. Learn Lithuanian phrases, including dozens of categories of phrase learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

3. Support recording function, convenient for users to compare learning, To improve Lithuanian speaking and Lithuanian listening

4. Support list and card display methods for learning

5. Provide simulation test function, convenient for users to carry out staged self-test

6. Support online translation function, this function is mainly for translation between source language and Lithuanian

7. Support for the collection function

Software introduction:

1. A Lithuanian vocabulary learning software

Learn Lithuanian vocabulary, Learn Lithuanian vocabulary is so easy

2. A Lithuanian phrase Learn software

Learn Lithuanian phrase, Learn Lithuanian phrases is so easy

3. A Lithuanian translation software

Support Lithuanian online translation, most languages support online pronunciation function

main feature:

1. Easy to use, easy and fast

2. The interface is beautiful and generous

3. Offline Learn

If you encounter any software related problems during use, please contact us (you can email us via email)

In the follow-up, we will continue to develop related software in other languages according to the needs, so that everyone can communicate and learn in daily life, so stay tuned!

What's new in version 1.0.8

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
