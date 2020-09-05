Learn Korean Phrasebook is an easy to use mobile Korean Phrasebook that will give visitors to Korea and those who are interested in learning Korean a good start in the language.

Learn Korean is recorded using a native speaker and we have tried our best to be authentic in the pronunciation whilst ensuring it is easy to understand. Recommended app for tourists and business people visiting Korea.

Learn Korean Phrasebook contains over 1000 commonly-used Korean phrases and vocabularies for travelers and beginners in 18 categories.

+ Greetings

+ General Conversation

+ Numbers

+ Time and Date

+ Directions & Places

+ Transportation

+ Accommodation

+ Eating out

+ Shopping

+ Colours

+ Cities & Towns

+ Countries

+ Tourist & Attractions

+ Family

+ Dating <3

+ Emergency

+ Sickness

+ Tongue Twisters

native pronunciation

ALWAYS LEARN PHRASES, NOT INDIVIDUAL WORDS:

Meaning: Phrases are easier to remember because they have meaning, they paint a picture, they tell a story.

Speed: When you learn phrases instead of a word, you're learning how to use that word correctly, and its much faster. When we're children, we learn with phrases, groups of words, not just one word by one word by one word. Word by word is slow.

Pronunciation: In real life, some groups of words are said as though it were a single word, in one breath-group, without pausing. If you stop to take a breath in the middle of the phrase, you are not saying it correctly, and you risk being misunderstood.

App completely OFFLINE. No require internet to learn

FREE

Search by Korean or English

Save your favorite sentences for review later

When you travel, business to Korea, don't forget this app