Learn Kickboxing & Workout for Android

By Fly, Dream, Smile Free

Developer's Description

By Fly, Dream, Smile

This is a complete combat guide to learn kickboxing techniques with video tutorials step by step for beginners who wants how to learn to fight and experts looking for practice kickboxing training to improve their combat techniques

Kickboxing fighting is a japanese combat sport based on kicking and punching, historically developed from muay thai, karate kicks (especially full contact karate) mixed with boxing punches. Is the preferred by Mixed martial arts fighters or MMA. Kickboxing workout is also very popular because these martial arts techniques are practiced for self-defence, general fitness workout, or as a contact sport

Don't doubt about learning kickboxing at home because to learn this martial art using this kick boxing exercises guide you will become a good fighter.

If you want Learn auto defense to protect yourself with one of the most aggressive and best self defense martial arts, with this learn to fitght app you can practice the best techniques and combat movements because are explained with lessons for beginners step by step with detailed videos in streaming! Learn kickboxing fight at home and practice fighting training to not have fear anymore in the streets!

Practicing Kick boxing workout at home is also very recommended by experts and fitness professionals! If you want a healthy life and practice some sport, this is one of the most complete training methods because it involve all the body and develops your balance, agility and strength.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
