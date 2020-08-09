The best app for learning Japanese by English. Help learn Japanese fast and easy from N5 to N1 level

Main Features:

- More than 20.000 sample sentences with pronunciation

- Full of the most popular textbooks such as Minano Nihongo, Soumatome, Mimikara Oboeru, Shinkanzen Master...

- JLPT N5~N1 (Full of vocabulary, grammar, kanji, quiz)

- Lots of study video with script and vocabulary attached

- Each lesson has lots of examples, pronunciation, exercises attached

- Includes multiple dictionaries (search vocabulary, grammar, kanji, sentence)

- Learn Japanese vocabulary by topics

- Help to learn vocabulary, grammar, kanji quickly and easily by flash card, by quiz, by examples...

- Help to listen Japanese effectively

Japanese Pro (JPro), the best app for Japanese learners. Try to change your life!