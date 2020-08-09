Join or Sign In

Learn Japanese N5~N1 (JPro) for iOS

By Duy Pham Free

Developer's Description

By Duy Pham

The best app for learning Japanese by English. Help learn Japanese fast and easy from N5 to N1 level

Main Features:

- More than 20.000 sample sentences with pronunciation

- Full of the most popular textbooks such as Minano Nihongo, Soumatome, Mimikara Oboeru, Shinkanzen Master...

- JLPT N5~N1 (Full of vocabulary, grammar, kanji, quiz)

- Lots of study video with script and vocabulary attached

- Each lesson has lots of examples, pronunciation, exercises attached

- Includes multiple dictionaries (search vocabulary, grammar, kanji, sentence)

- Learn Japanese vocabulary by topics

- Help to learn vocabulary, grammar, kanji quickly and easily by flash card, by quiz, by examples...

- Help to listen Japanese effectively

Japanese Pro (JPro), the best app for Japanese learners. Try to change your life!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.09

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.09

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

