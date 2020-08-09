Sign in to add and modify your software
The best app for learning Japanese by English. Help learn Japanese fast and easy from N5 to N1 level
Main Features:
- More than 20.000 sample sentences with pronunciation
- Full of the most popular textbooks such as Minano Nihongo, Soumatome, Mimikara Oboeru, Shinkanzen Master...
- JLPT N5~N1 (Full of vocabulary, grammar, kanji, quiz)
- Lots of study video with script and vocabulary attached
- Each lesson has lots of examples, pronunciation, exercises attached
- Includes multiple dictionaries (search vocabulary, grammar, kanji, sentence)
- Learn Japanese vocabulary by topics
- Help to learn vocabulary, grammar, kanji quickly and easily by flash card, by quiz, by examples...
- Help to listen Japanese effectively
Japanese Pro (JPro), the best app for Japanese learners. Try to change your life!