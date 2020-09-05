Join or Sign In

Learn Italian || Speak Italian || Italian Alphabet for Android

By Navan Lyric Free

Developer's Description

By Navan Lyric

Learn Italian is an easy to use mobile Italian Phrasebook that will give visitors to Italy and those who are interested in learning Italian a good start in the language.

Learn Italian is recorded using native speaker and we have tried our best to be authentic in the pronunciation whilst ensuring it is easy to understand. Recommended app for tourists and business people visiting Italy.

FEATURES

300+ common words and phrases included for FREE. Upgrade and unlock 900+ phrases in 18 categories.

* Carefully translated list of essential phrases

* High quality audio pronunciation by native speaker

* Play all phrases automatically in each category

* Ability to adjust font size

* No internet connection required

* Highlight important words with tips

* Store frequently used phrases in favourites

* Search by keywords

* No adverts or annoying popups

The LITE version contains over 300+ essential phrases in the following categories

* Greetings

* General conversation

* Numbers

* Directions and places

* Transportation

* Eating out

* Time and date

* Accommodation

* Shopping

* Colours

* Towns and provinces

* Countries

* Tourist attractions

* Family

* Dating

* Emergency

* Feeling sick

* Tongue twisters

FEEDBACK

If you like this app and find it useful please take a few seconds to give us a rating in the Android Market. For comments and suggestions please send an email to doorstoorphan@gmail.com. We love getting feedback from users of our apps.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
