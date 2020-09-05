You want a handbook of essential phrases, sentences!

You want to speak Hindi

Learn Hindi - Alphabet with 2000 commonly-used Hindi phrases and vocabularies for travelers and beginners in 18 categories. This application is localized in 19 different languages.

Categories

+ Alphabet

+ Greetings

+ Expressions

+ Numbers

+ Accommodation

+ Travel

+ Calendar

+ Shopping

+ Work

+ Food

+ Kitchen

+ Fruits

+ Vegetables

+ Spices

+ Grocery

+ Colours

+ Household

+ Romance

+ Body

+ Time

+ Health

+ Feelings

+ Friendship

+ General

+ Conversation

+ Relations

+ Directions

+ Driving

+ Weather

+ Animals

+ Sports

+ Study

Languages :

-> English

-> Tamil

-> Punjabi

-> Urdu

-> Hindi

-> Gujarati

-> Kannada

-> Malayalam

-> Telugu

-> Bengali

-> Marathi

-> Bhojpuri

-> Spanish

-> French

-> German

-> Chinese Simplified

-> Chinese Traditional

-> Japanese

-> Portuguese

Native Pronunciation to help you speak Hindi correctly

Meaning: Phrases are easier to remember, because they have meaning, they paint a picture, they tell a story.

Speed: When you learn phrases instead of a word, you're learning how to use that word correctly, and its much faster. When we're children, we learn with phrases, groups of words, not just one word by one word by one word. Word by word is slow.

Pronunciation: In real life some groups of words are said as though it were a single word, in one breath-group, without pausing. If you stop to take a breath in the middle of the phrase, you are not saying it correctly, and you risk being misunderstood.

If you wish to learn to talk in Hindi for free, then look no more. Learn Hindi Quickly is a quick and handy tool for beginners and for serious language learners alike.