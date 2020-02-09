X

Learn Arabic & English alphabets for kids for Android

Developer's Description

This Application Learn Kids the english and arabic alphabets with Images and Sound Files. An amazingly easy & learning app for babies and kids. It build the basic character skills by visualizing and listening the sound of A to Z.

Features :

- Learn English and Arabic Alphabets with Sounds .

- Songs for every character with Sounds and Images

- Quiz Where is letter ?, Test the kids for know the correct letter.

What's new in version 1.6.4

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.6.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
