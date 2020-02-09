This Application Learn Kids the english and arabic alphabets with Images and Sound Files. An amazingly easy & learning app for babies and kids. It build the basic character skills by visualizing and listening the sound of A to Z.
Features :
- Learn English and Arabic Alphabets with Sounds .
- Songs for every character with Sounds and Images
- Quiz Where is letter ?, Test the kids for know the correct letter.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.