What Is InDesign?
InDesign is a publishing program, which means its designed for creating 2D layouts which combine type and images.
Some items you might commonly create in InDesign might include multi-page print publications like magazines and books, stationery items such as business cards and letterheads, promotional media like flyers, booklets, and brochures, and other single-page print layouts like posters and banners.
The more recent CC version of InDesign also has more features that allow designers to create layouts for digital and online, such as eBooks, digital magazines, and social media images.
Readers learn what they need to know to create engaging page layouts using InDesign CS6. This completely revised CS6 edition covers the new tools for adding PDF form fields, linking content, and creating alternative layouts for digital publishing. The companion CD includes all the lesson files that readers need to work along with the book. This thorough, self-paced guide to Adobe InDesign CS6 is ideal for beginning users who want to master the key features of this program. Readers who already have some experience with InDesign can improve their skills and learn InDesign's newest features.
Adobe InDesign CC & CS6 - Advanced Training
This Adobe InDesign tutorial is people wanting to up-skill their typography, color theory & graphic design abilities.
You will be able to earn more using these new InDesign skills.
You will create multiple designs for you to use in your Portfolio.
You will be able to add 'Advanced InDesign User' to your CV.
Create PDF Forms
Master Long Documents
Advanced Fonts
Create Charts & Infographics
Create Interactive Documents
Workflow Tactics
Shortcuts & Speed Tips
Advanced Creative Cloud Features
Tips for working with Photoshop & Illustrator
Exporting, Prepress & Printing tricks
How to use InDesign scripts
You will practise font grouping & font pairing.
Create Nested Styles
Create Grep Styles
Create Next Styles
You'll create new colors for you layers using color themes & color modes.
Professional color proofing for print & web.
You'll update default fonts, colors & hyphenation.
Create image grids.
Create illustrations using the drawing tools in InDesign.
Build stylized first paragraphs.
Build headings that span columns.
Split bulleted lists within a paragraph.
Create large table based designs.
Add video to your documents.
Add buttons & interactivity to your PDF documents.
