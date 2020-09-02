Adobe Audition CC: The Beginner's & Expert"s Guide to Adobe Audition

Learn how to record, edit and mix audio in Adobe Audition CC with these easy-to-follow audio editing tutorials.

You should have Adobe Audition installed on your computer (Mac or PC is fine). We'll be using the CC version of Audition, and we recommend that one to easily follow along with.

No prior experience in audio production or editing is required.

The fastest, easiest, most comprehensive way to learn Adobe Audition CC

Classroom in a app, the best-selling series of hands-on so ware training workbooks, offers what no other book or training program doesan official training series from Adobe, developed with the support of Adobe product experts.

Adobe Audition CC Classroom in a app contains 17 lessons that cover the basics and beyond, providing countless tips and techniques to help you become more productive with the program. You can follow the book from start to finish or choose only those lessons that interest you.

Downloading this app includes valuable online extras. Follow the instructions in the apps Getting Started section to unlock access to:

Downloadable lesson files you need to work through the projects in the app

What you need to use this app: Adobe Audition CC software, for either Windows or macOS. (Software not included.)

Those creative professionals seeking the fastest, easiest, most comprehensive way to learn Adobe Audition CS6 choose Adobe Audition CS6 Classroom in a app from the Adobe Creative Team at Adobe Press. The 16 project-based lessons in this book show readers step-by-step the key techniques for working in Audition CS6. Part 1 covers the basics of audio interfacing and the Audition environment. Next, readers will explore working in Waveform View, performing such tasks as basic editing, signal processing, audio restoration, mastering, and creating and recording files. Finally, in Part 3 on Multitrack View, they will learn about basic multitrack orientation and track parameters, creating music with sound libraries and by overdubbing, mixing strategies, and working with video. The companion disc includes lesson files so readers can work along with the app.

WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?

Get comfortable with the Audition CC interface

Start new projects

Record audio with Audition

Adjust volume

Edit audio tracks together

Add background music

Apply and adjust effects

Remove background noise

Make audio better with EQ, amplitude, and compression

Stretch time and shift audio pitch

Add delay and echo effects

Make vocals sound better

Remove vocals from audio

Edit music in Audition

Add and adjust singing vocals

Create a looping song

Make a DJ Drop

Edit a podcast in Audition

Mix and master your audio

Save and export high quality files

and so much more!

Practice recording and editing while you learn. This course includes practice audio files so you can follow along and actually learn by doing.