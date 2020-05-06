X

Leak & Failure for iOS

By GasOps IQ Inc. Free

By GasOps IQ Inc.

Gasops Leak-Failure App is developed to help Gas Companies providing Gas for domestic & Industrial usage.

The app would be used by Company Employees working on different locations across the globe.

This App helps to investigate complaint booked by customer or employee regarding Gas Leakage.

The investigator can do further process Like Recheck, Repair or provide feedback about the problem.

Few of the features are collecting investigation details & repair assets details if any, test point readings, get the severity of leakage, search inspection ticket by keyword, find leak location on map.

What's new in version 1.1

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
