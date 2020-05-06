Gasops Leak-Failure App is developed to help Gas Companies providing Gas for domestic & Industrial usage.

The app would be used by Company Employees working on different locations across the globe.

This App helps to investigate complaint booked by customer or employee regarding Gas Leakage.

The investigator can do further process Like Recheck, Repair or provide feedback about the problem.

Few of the features are collecting investigation details & repair assets details if any, test point readings, get the severity of leakage, search inspection ticket by keyword, find leak location on map.