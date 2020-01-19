X

League of Light: Wicked Harvest Collector's Edition for iOS

Children have been going missing in the town of Blakes Mountain in the days leading to the fabled Red Moon. The League of Light needs your help solving this strange and spooky case!

UNRAVEL THE SECRETS OF BLAKES MOUNTAIN

Follow the trails, uncover secrets and clues from hidden object scenes, and solve various mini-games and puzzles on your quest to bring back the lost children!

DISCOVER THE LEGEND OF THE RED MOON

No one really knows what will happen on the night of the Red Moon, but everyone agrees it cant be good Strange creatures creep through the shadows, and the citizens fear for their safety.

WHO OR WHAT IS BEHIND THE CHILDRENS DISAPPEARANCES?

A wicked Scarecrow has invaded Blake's Mountain and kidnapped innocent children to perform the historical Red Moon Ceremony!

SAVE THE HEALERS DAUGHTER IN THE BONUS CHAPTER!

Fill your achievements room, find 25 hidden owls, and unlock bonus content! Then enjoy extras such as beautifully drawn wallpapers and concept art sketches!

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 6.0 or later.

