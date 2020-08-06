This time we will provide Lebron James wallpapers for those of you who are jamming James.

Surely you lovers of the NBA basketball league are familiar with Lebron James, Lebron James is an NBA basketball player (National Basketball Association). LeBron Raymone James was born on December 30, 1984.

In 2010 Lebron James left the Cavaliers to play for the Miami Heat in a special ESPN publication entitled The Decision. James played 4 seasons for the Heat, reaching the Finals every year and winning consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013. In 2013, he led Miami in 27 consecutive wins, the third most in NBA history.

The advantages and advantages of the Lebron James NBA wallpaper application are as follows:

The latest Lebron hd wallpaper for you, and you can use it

The lebron james wallpaper application is free

HD images Free 4K wallpapers

Use and installation of simple wallpapers

Wallpapers You can save on your mobile

You can share with your friends and relatives

Share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Line, etc.

ACHIEVEMENTS James Lebron:

The following are some of the achievements of Lebron James throughout his career in NBA basketball:

3 times NBA Champion: 2012, 2013, 2016

3 times NBA Finals MVP: 2012, 2013, 2016

4 times NBA Most Valuable Player: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013

12 times the NBA All-Star: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

2 times NBA All-Star Game MVP: 2006, 2008

10 times All-NBA First Team: 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

2 times All-NBA Second Team: 2005, 2007

5 times the NBA All-Defensive First Team: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013

NBA All-Defensive Second Team: 2014

NBA Rookie of the Year 2004

NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2004

NBA Scoring Champion of 2008

First player since Oscar Robertson who is in the top 20 in leadership points and assists of all time.

How to use the James Lebron Hd wallpaper application:

Install the wallpaper application, and wait until the process is complete

Open the wallpaper application

Select wallpaper

Click Preview to be seen

Set as Wallpaper

Disclaimer:

This wallpaper application is made by GasKeunApps for fans of Lebron james NBA, if there are errors in the image, and is not affiliated with anyone.