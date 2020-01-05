LawAJ provides you with the legal help and tools you need after an accident. Collect all important info of

auto accidents and dont be left by the power of surprise. Reduce the expected anxiety, confusion and

stress knowing you have a legal app that can help take care of every detail in case of an auto accident.

Have a convenient auto accident legal app right in your pocket!

EASY TO USE

All you need is on the main menu and put for you in an easy to understand manner. Within the app you

can find attorney and call our offices for law advice. Additionally, you can get law help by making use of

our powerful legal help features to craft and get the insurance report, find accident law representation

and more.

SUPER-HELPFUL

With detailed GPS location recording and real time date and time of accident, LawAJ can be of great help

for you to find lawyer, law help, create report, identify vehicle damages and bodily injuries and get

statements/reports from the other side. This is indeed a powerful legal help app that can really make a

difference.

WHY YOULL LOVE IT

- helpful legal tool for anyone being involved in an auto accident

- GPS tracking with real time date and time

- record info of the other party

- ask a lawyer and call our attorney lawyers within the app

- record bodily injuries and damages to the car in real time

- fight tickets and get the needed help

- available in 4 languages

- Call 911

Get LawAJ now for free and have a tool that will guide you throughout the whole frustrating process.

Download now for free!