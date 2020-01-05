X

LawAJ: Find Auto Accident Lawyer & Get Legal Help for Android

By LawAJ APP Free

Developer's Description

By LawAJ APP

LawAJ provides you with the legal help and tools you need after an accident. Collect all important info of

auto accidents and dont be left by the power of surprise. Reduce the expected anxiety, confusion and

stress knowing you have a legal app that can help take care of every detail in case of an auto accident.

Have a convenient auto accident legal app right in your pocket!

EASY TO USE

All you need is on the main menu and put for you in an easy to understand manner. Within the app you

can find attorney and call our offices for law advice. Additionally, you can get law help by making use of

our powerful legal help features to craft and get the insurance report, find accident law representation

and more.

SUPER-HELPFUL

With detailed GPS location recording and real time date and time of accident, LawAJ can be of great help

for you to find lawyer, law help, create report, identify vehicle damages and bodily injuries and get

statements/reports from the other side. This is indeed a powerful legal help app that can really make a

difference.

WHY YOULL LOVE IT

- helpful legal tool for anyone being involved in an auto accident

- GPS tracking with real time date and time

- record info of the other party

- ask a lawyer and call our attorney lawyers within the app

- record bodily injuries and damages to the car in real time

- fight tickets and get the needed help

- available in 4 languages

- Call 911

Get LawAJ now for free and have a tool that will guide you throughout the whole frustrating process.

Download now for free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.22

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping