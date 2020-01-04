Lauras Pilates & Injury Therapy specialised in Mat & Reformer Pilates. Private 1-to-1 sessions are available all year around along with group classes. Pregnancy Pilates is also catered for at the clinic through private sessions only at the moment.

Laura is a qualified Sports Rehabilitator which works hand in hand with Pilates. Your musculoskeletal injuries can be Assessed and Treated at the clinic or if you just fancy getting a Deep Tissue or Sports Massage that can be done either. Dry needling, Chinese Cupping and Kinesio taping are also done at the clinic.

Lauras Pilates & Injury Therapy is located at the west coast of Co. Clare in a seaside town of Lahinch.