X

Launcher Nokia 8.1 Theme for Android

By Techtiq Free

Developer's Description

By Techtiq

Launcher Nokia 8.1 Theme is an amazing and excellent app for all Android devices. Launcher Nokia 8.1 Theme makes your Android phone good by installing this launcher you experience a fabulous launcher which make your android phone faster and much smoother then before it is also improve your phone performance. Launcher Nokia 8.1 Theme will beautify you app icon have number of customize animation and magical wallpapers which give your phone a marvelous and attractive look.

Feature

HD Wallpapers

Collection of Themes

Faster Speed

Less Space

Easy to use

Friendly User Interface

If you have any Question or Query related to Launcher Nokia 8.1 Theme just feel free to contact us via Email.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping