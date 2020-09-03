The iPhone 11 launcher sets a new standard for the Android mobile operating system. It makes your phone better than before. And now it opens up amazing possibilities to run on your phone. With Launcher iOS 13, your phone is the most powerful, personal and smart device it has ever been.

Thanks to the iPhone 11 launcher, you can use the following features:

Smart Search: Simple search by swiping down anywhere on the screen

Smart Groups: App group and unlimited groups, unlimited apps per group

Change Icon: You can change the application icon to your liking

Themes: Support thousands of icon themes on the Play Store icon, support icon size customization and editing for each application;

Gestures: You can customize many gestures: swipe up, swipe donw and home button actions;

Personalization: Change desktop grid, endless scrolling, show or hide the search bar, customize the folder view, and many more options!

Swipe down to display the notification bar like iPhone 11

All this is provided free of charge!

We are always happy to help. Download Now!

Thank you for using the IPhone 11 Launcher!