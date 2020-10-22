Join or Sign In

Laugh & Learn First Words Fun for iOS

By Fisher-Price Free

By Fisher-Price

Play and interact with Fisher-Price First Words Blocks and our favorite friends, Puppy and Sis! Three levels of Smart Stages play offer fun games and activities that grow with baby.

Features:

Level 1-Explore (6m+): Teaches first words and brings familiar objects to life!

Level 2 Encourage (12m+): Fun matching game reinforces first words and encourages development of critical thinking and fine motor skills.

Level 3 Pretend (18m+): Explore the four seasons with Puppy and Sis by creating fun scenes with first words.

Fun 3D music videos!

What's new in version 1.2.0

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
