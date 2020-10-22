Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Play and interact with Fisher-Price First Words Blocks and our favorite friends, Puppy and Sis! Three levels of Smart Stages play offer fun games and activities that grow with baby.
Features:
Level 1-Explore (6m+): Teaches first words and brings familiar objects to life!
Level 2 Encourage (12m+): Fun matching game reinforces first words and encourages development of critical thinking and fine motor skills.
Level 3 Pretend (18m+): Explore the four seasons with Puppy and Sis by creating fun scenes with first words.
Fun 3D music videos!