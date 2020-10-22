Play and interact with Fisher-Price First Words Blocks and our favorite friends, Puppy and Sis! Three levels of Smart Stages play offer fun games and activities that grow with baby.

Features:

Level 1-Explore (6m+): Teaches first words and brings familiar objects to life!

Level 2 Encourage (12m+): Fun matching game reinforces first words and encourages development of critical thinking and fine motor skills.

Level 3 Pretend (18m+): Explore the four seasons with Puppy and Sis by creating fun scenes with first words.

Fun 3D music videos!