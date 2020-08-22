Join or Sign In

Latest Tamil Movies And Songs | Tamil Movies World for Android

By Walay Developers Free

Developer's Description

By Walay Developers

Latest Tamil Movies And Songs | Tamil Movies World is the best application featuring the top hits and classic songs and movies from the Tamil Music and Movie Industry. In this smart application, you can list Tamil songs and movies in Video. We have categorized the VIDEO TAMIL Songs and Movies in the following sections:.

1 - Latest Tamil Songs WATCH AND LISTEN the updated collection of latest Tamil Songs. The Tamil Videos Song list is updated from time to time.

2 - Tamil Love Songs - In this section, you can listen the amazing collection of Video Tamil love songs..

4 - Romantic Tamil Songs - All types of Romantic Tamil songs are listed in this category.

So install this app and enjoy Tamil songs.

5:- Latest Tamil Movies - all latest Tamil movies will list in this category

6:- Latest Tamil Movies in Hindi :- this category contains best Hindi dubbed movies

NOTE :

We are not hosting any videos in our servers. It is collected and organized from various resources including YouTube, vimeo, dailymotion etc

The content provided in this application is available free on public domain. We do not own the copyrights of the songs. Copyright of the songs belongs to the owners .

If you are owner of any songs listed in the app and need it to be removed, just send an email to walydevelopers@gmail.com. We will remove it within 48 hours

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

