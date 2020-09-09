[All for Survival]

The calm night was broken by zombies, we missed the cover of the army and failed to evacuate. At this isolated evacuation point, we must ensure that we have enough supplies to survive in this world full of zombies. As a leader, your first duty is to protect your people. Lead your people to survive, contend with zombies and rebuild your shelter!

[Rebuild Shelter]

Survival is just the first step, in order to rebuild the shelter, you need a good plan to develop it. Plan city roads and let your shelter run with the highest efficiency.

[Eliminate Zombies]

Last dawn? no way! Eliminate those horrible zombies, clear the threats around your shelter, and expand it. In the age of Z, destroy them!

[Find Allies]

In the age of Z, find other survivors and form a powerful alliance to compete as the new overlord. Not only to protect your shelter from zombies, but also to resist the tyrannical "human invaders".

[Trading]

In the day Z, resources are the key to development. Use your wisdom to buy it needed for your shelter development on the black market helicopter at the lowest cost, and sell your excess resources at the highest price.