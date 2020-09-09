Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Last Dawn:Walking Dead for Android

By Walking Dead: Last Dawn Free

Developer's Description

By Walking Dead: Last Dawn

[All for Survival]

The calm night was broken by zombies, we missed the cover of the army and failed to evacuate. At this isolated evacuation point, we must ensure that we have enough supplies to survive in this world full of zombies. As a leader, your first duty is to protect your people. Lead your people to survive, contend with zombies and rebuild your shelter!

[Rebuild Shelter]

Survival is just the first step, in order to rebuild the shelter, you need a good plan to develop it. Plan city roads and let your shelter run with the highest efficiency.

[Eliminate Zombies]

Last dawn? no way! Eliminate those horrible zombies, clear the threats around your shelter, and expand it. In the age of Z, destroy them!

[Find Allies]

In the age of Z, find other survivors and form a powerful alliance to compete as the new overlord. Not only to protect your shelter from zombies, but also to resist the tyrannical "human invaders".

[Trading]

In the day Z, resources are the key to development. Use your wisdom to buy it needed for your shelter development on the black market helicopter at the lowest cost, and sell your excess resources at the highest price.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, train your troops and battle with other players online.
Android
Clash of Clans

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Defeat zombies throughout the ages, with the power of gardening.
Android
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Clash Royale

Free
Lead the Clash Royale family to victory.
Android
Clash Royale

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Free
Build and battle your way to glory in Castle Clash.
Android
Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now