Lasgidi 90.1FM is your number 1 Owambe Station. Serving you Pidgin and Local Nigerian Language (Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa) content in an entertaining and informative style.

Lasgidi FM is located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria.

You can watch our live Video Stream as well as listen to the Audio Broadcast in real-time.

Check out latest Nigeria news, view all On-Air Personalities as well as preview the schedule for the day.

In addition, you can also a send a private message to OAPs as part of program engagement.

Release February 28, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 16
Downloads Last Week 0
