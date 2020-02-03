On behalf of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), welcome to the Las Vegas Insider Program. This mobile app is designed to help you more easily discover and sell Las Vegas like a pro, anytime or anywhere helping maintain your expertise long after completing the embedded training course. The content is all-new, updated regularly, easily sharable, and has something for everyone. In addition to the destination content, enjoy the interactive Hotel Directory and explore product throughout the city to expand your understanding of whats new, exciting, and available for you. Be sure to tap around the Promote and Sell tabs for easily shareable media and assets. Tap on My Rewards to take advantage of the various booking opportunities!