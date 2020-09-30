Join or Sign In

Larva Kids_Song(RANGERS) for Android

By tubaN Free

Developer's Description

By tubaN

Hello Kids!

Lets sing and dance together with Larva Friends.

What will be out from each surprise eggs?

Lets guess with Larva!

List of songs

- Larva rangers: Larva rangers

- Larva rangers: Larva band 1

- Larva rangers: Larva band 2

Popular anime LARVA kids video at once!

You can meet various categories of videos from larva contents full of personality, children's nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and English education contents!

Simple and easy to use interface

Just launch the app and automatically play children's favorite nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and English educational content videos without complicated buttons.

You can enjoy a variety of content for free just by watching the ads ~!

Caution

All videos can be watched for free, but data charges may occur, so we recommend using them in unlimited plans or in WIFI environments.

Guide by Access Rights

When using the game, we request access to provide the following services.

tubaN's Pivacy Policy

http://www.tubaani.com/abc_kid.html

[Required access]

-none

[Optional access rights]

-Others: Vibration use, network and WIFI connection status can be checked.

* Unnecessary rights and functions through the ability to revoke the access rights of the terminal

You can deny access.

* If you are using Android OS below 6.0, you can grant access individually

You can't. In this case, check if the operating system can be upgraded to 6.0 or later.

To grant permission, you will need to reinstall the app after the upgrade.

home page :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=4796904331176749779

Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/tubaNgames

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW9ijWcCgAVYNbm4elDJ-hg?view_as=subscriber

1, Gyeonghuigung 1-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Touba & Co., Ltd. (Shinmunro 2-ga)

Mail-order sales number: 2018-Seoul Jongno-1317

Telecom dealer: Jongno-gu Office

Developer Contact:

+8225122550

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

