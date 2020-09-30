Sign in to add and modify your software
Hello Kids!
Lets sing and dance together with Larva Friends.
What will be out from each surprise eggs?
Lets guess with Larva!
List of songs
- Larva rangers: Larva rangers
- Larva rangers: Larva band 1
- Larva rangers: Larva band 2
Popular anime LARVA kids video at once!
You can meet various categories of videos from larva contents full of personality, children's nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and English education contents!
Simple and easy to use interface
Just launch the app and automatically play children's favorite nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and English educational content videos without complicated buttons.
You can enjoy a variety of content for free just by watching the ads ~!
Caution
All videos can be watched for free, but data charges may occur, so we recommend using them in unlimited plans or in WIFI environments.
Guide by Access Rights
When using the game, we request access to provide the following services.
tubaN's Pivacy Policy
http://www.tubaani.com/abc_kid.html
[Required access]
-none
[Optional access rights]
-Others: Vibration use, network and WIFI connection status can be checked.
* Unnecessary rights and functions through the ability to revoke the access rights of the terminal
You can deny access.
* If you are using Android OS below 6.0, you can grant access individually
You can't. In this case, check if the operating system can be upgraded to 6.0 or later.
To grant permission, you will need to reinstall the app after the upgrade.
